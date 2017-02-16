Wizards 111 (34-21), Pacers 98 (29-28)

John Wall’s had nine straight double-doubles after tonight. He racked up 20 points and 12 assists tonight. Otto Porter hit 6 three-pointers to get to his 25 points. The rest of the Wizards’ starting lineup was good, too. Markieff Morris scored 21 points, Bradley Beal had 19 and Marcin Gortat had 12 points and 7 boards. Washington led for the whole game, by as many as 19 at one point. They shot 15-29 from distance and held the Pacers to 4-18 three-point shooting. Myles Turner and Paul George both scored 17 in the loss.

Five first quarter three-pointers for Otto Porter, including a buzzer-beating bank shot. pic.twitter.com/oDSgJ0oLyN — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) February 17, 2017

Bulls 104 (28-29), Celtics 103 (37-20)

Despite another huge fourth quarter from Isaiah Thomas, the Bulls completed their comeback after Jimmy Butler was fouled by Marcus Smart with 0.9 seconds left in the fourth. Both Thomas and Butler had 29 points and 7 assists. The Celtics led by as many as 10, in a game that featured 14 lead changes and eight ties. Boston had just 31 rebounds and gave up 51 to Chicago.