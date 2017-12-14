Thunder 100 (13-14), Pacers 95 (16-12)

Paul George returned to Indiana to a chorus of boos, but he got the last laugh, sealing Oklahoma City’s win with a pair of free throws in the final seconds. George struggled overall in his return — and was booed loudly every time he touched the ball — shooting just 3-14 from the field. Steven Adams had 23 points on 11-16 shooting and Russell Westbrook had another triple-double (10 points, 17 rebounds, 12 assists) to lead the Thunder. Victor Oladipo had 19 for the Pacers.

PA announcer: The Pacers welcome back- [drowned out by boos] (via @ChrisHaganIndy) pic.twitter.com/WUlPP88tyF — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) December 14, 2017

Clippers 106 (11-15), Magic 95 (11-18)

The Clippers struggled to get going early, but used a 14-0 run in the second quarter to pull ahead and earn their third victory in a row. Lou Williams hit three threes during that run and finished with 31 points and eight assists to lead the way. Jonathan Simmons had 20 points, eight assists, and six rebounds for the Magic, who have now lost three straight.

Wizards 93 (15-13), Grizzlies 87 (8-20)

The Wizards allowed just 29 first-half points as John Wall returned to the lineup to help his team to an ugly win. Washington led by 17 midway through the third quarter, but allowed Memphis to go on a 13-3 run to pull within striking distance. The Grizzlies eventually went ahead on a James Ennis three in the fourth quarter, but the Wizards scored the next 13 points to put the game away. Wall had 13 in his return, and Bradley Beal had 18 points and eight assists. Andrew Harrison had 20 to lead the Grizzlies.

Celtics 124 (24-6), Nuggets 118 (15-13)

Kyrie Irving passed the 30-point mark for the eighth time this season, netting 33 to lead the Celtics to their 13th home win of the year. Jaylen Brown had 26 of his own on 9-12 shooting to help the Celtics avoid their first two-game losing streak since the first two games of the season. Gary Harris led the Nuggets with 36 points.

Trail Blazers 102 (14-13), Heat 95 (13-14)

The Blazers trailed by 16 in the second half, but Damian Lillard turned it on late and Portland outscored Miami 32-16 in the fourth quarter. Lillard converted on a three-point play with 1:40 to go that gave the Blazers the lead for good, with some late free throws providing the final difference. CJ McCollum led all scorers with 28 points, while Wayne Ellington had 24 to lead the Heat.

Pelicans 115 (15-14), Bucks 108 (15-11)

DeMarcus Cousins didn’t have his prettiest game — he had nine turnovers — but you can always count on Boogie to provide some highlights. He had 26 points and 13 rebounds in the Pelicans’ win, including several plays like this:

Not to be outdone, Anthony Davis had 25-and-10 of his own. Giannis Antetokounmpo (who else?) led the Bucks with 32 points.

Raptors 115 (18-8), Suns 109 (9-21)

Toronto had to fend off a late charge from the struggling Suns, but held on thanks to 37 points from DeMar DeRozan and 21-and-13 from Serge Ibaka. Neither team shot particularly well, but Toronto took care of the ball, committing just six turnovers. Troy Daniels had 32 to lead the Suns.

Rockets 108 (22-4), Hornets 96 (10-17)

Chris Paul had 31 points and 11 assists to lead the Rockets to their 11th win in a row — this one in convincing fashion, with Houston going up 15 after a quarter. More than half of the Rockets’ field goal attempts came from three, as Paul knocked down five of them and Eric Gordon made four. Dwight Howard had 26 points and 18 rebounds for the Hornets.