Sixers 105 (23-38), Knicks 102 (25-37)

The Sixers got into Carmelo Anthony’s head tonight. Melo had 18 points on 5-18 shooting and he missed a potentially game-winning bucket. Philly picked up another close win over the Knicks. Dario Saric had 21, 10 and 4 for the Sixers.

Raptors 114 (37-25), Wizards 106 (36-24)

The Wizards fought back from a 19-point first half deficit, only for DeMar DeRozan and Norman Powell to close the door in the clutch. DeRozan had 32 points, and Powell scored 14 of his 21 in the fourth. John Wall had 30 for Washington, but his squad shot only 37%.

Magic 110 (23-39), Heat 99 (28-34)

The Magic had 64 points in the paint and held the Heat to just 36. Orlando also 20 fast break points and they shot 50% for the game, throwing 27 assists. Nik Vucevic had 25 and 19, Aaron Gordon had 21 and 10 and Elfrid Payton had 12 points, 10 rebounds and 8 assists.

Aaron Gordon finishes the lob like only he can. pic.twitter.com/WiD4jjHUvi — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 4, 2017

Cavs 135 (42-18), Hawks 130 (34-27)

The Cavs made history by drilling 25 three-pointers, the most in any regular season game in League history. LeBron had 6, Kyrie had 5 and four other Cavs made three threes. As a team, they were 25-46 from long range. They controlled most of the game, but the Hawks stormed back to score 42 in the fourth to cut the lead down to just one point. But 43 points and 9 assists from Kyrie Irving and 38 points, 13 rebounds and 8 dimes from LeBron were too much for Atlanta to overcome.

LeBron, still the best player in the world. pic.twitter.com/lGfyesREvL — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 4, 2017

Bucks 112 (27-33), Clippers 101 (36-25)

After the loss, JJ Redick called this game a low point. The Clippers fell behind by 23, gave up 24 points and 8 assists to Giannis Antetokounmpo and dropped their second straight game, both of which were blowouts. Greg Monroe also scored 24 for the Bucks and Khris Middleton had 19.

Your nightly Giannis dunk. pic.twitter.com/7ilzVknjLz — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 4, 2017

Mavs 104 (25-36), Grizzlies 100 (36-26)

With tonight’s win, the Mavs are just three games out of the eighth spot in the West. They had more steals, blocks, assists and rebounds than the Grizzlies tonight and gutted out a win in a game that featured 16 lead changes and eight ties. Seth Curry led Dallas in scoring with 24, Nerlens Noel had 17 rebounds and 15 points and Harrison Barnes chipped in 18 points.

Jazz 112 (38-24), Nets 97 (10-50)

The Jazz kept the Nets at arms-length for the whole game. Utah led the whole way and maintained a steady lead for the second half thanks to a 19-point third quarter from the visitors. The Jazz had 25 assists on 38 field goals, shot 51% from the field, 46% from three and forced the Nets into 7-29 from long range. George Hill had 34 points and 7 assists.

Gordon Hayward's tryna dunk on the whole League. pic.twitter.com/qk51PuY2Fz — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 4, 2017

Suns 118 (20-42), Thunder 111 (35-27)

Despite 48 points, 17 rebounds and 9 assists from Russell Westbrook, Phoenix hung on to end a six-game losing streak to the Thunder. Eric Bledsoe led the Suns with 18 points, Alan Williams added 14 points and 13 rebounds and Tyler Ulis had a season-high 14 points to go with 7 assists. The Suns won their third straight home game. Devin Booker and TJ Warren had 17 and 15 points, respectively.

Marquese Chriss rises up to reject Westbrook. pic.twitter.com/ReW0hSxDjy — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 4, 2017

Spurs 101 (47-13), Pelicans 98 (24-38)

Kawhi Leonard’s 31 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 steals outlasted Anthony Davis’ 29 and 9, DeMarcus Cousins’ 19 points and 23 rebounds and 26 from Jrue Holiday. LaMarcus Aldridge had 21 and 15 and Patty Mills hit a crucial pair of three-balls to help San Antonio pick up the overtime win. The Pels are 0-4 with Cousins in the lineup.

Don't play with the ball in front of Kawhi. pic.twitter.com/NvggHiazLM — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 4, 2017

Celtics 115 (40-22), Lakers 95 (19-43)

After the Celtics put up 70 in the first half, this game was a wrap. Isaiah Thomas had 18 points and 8 assists, Al Horford had 17, Jaylen Brown had 16, Avery Bradley had 15, Jae Crowder had 14 points and Amir Johnson had 13. The Celtics led by as many as 31, had 30 dimes on 43 buckets and outrebounded the Lakers 46-34.