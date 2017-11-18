Pacers 107 (8-8), Pistons 100 (10-5)

Lance Stephenson scored 13 in the fourth quarter as the Pacers came back from down 22 to beat the Pistons for their third win in four games. As a team, the Pacers went 15-28 from three, five of them coming from Victor Oladipo. Oladipo finished the game with 21 points, 15 rebounds, and four assists. The Pistons relied on a balanced attack — Reggie Jackson and Avery Bradley each had 16 points, while Tobias Harris and Luke Kennard both had 15. Detroit has now lost two in a row, ending their streak of eight out of nine victories.

Spurs 104 (10-6), Thunder 101 (7-8)

Down 41-18, the Spurs staged an epic comeback to defeat the Thunder. They closed the first half on a 30-12 run to close the gap to seven, took the lead at the end of the third, and held off the Thunder through a crazy final few seconds.

LaMarcus Aldridge led all scorers with 26 points, while Carmelo Anthony had 20 for the Thunder, who are now just 2-6 on the road.

LA THROWS IT DOWN. pic.twitter.com/zfkV3ZG4LV — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 18, 2017

Raptors 107 (10-5), Knicks 84 (8-7)

Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan each had 22 points and combined for 17 assists and 14 rebounds to lead the Raptors to their 10th win of the year and their eighth consecutive over the Knicks. New York struggled from the field, as Kristaps Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr. combined for an 8-24 shooting performance and the team shot 33 percent overall. On the other end, Toronto shot 56 percent and won short-handed, as Serge Ibaka, Norman Powell, and Delon Wright were all unavailable.

Nets 118 (6-9), Jazz 107 (6-10)

With D’Angelo Russell out indefinitely, Spencer Dinwiddie picked up the slack to lead the Nets over the Jazz. Dinwiddie scored a career-high 25 points, including six threes, to lead a Nets team that shot 51 percent from the field. As a team, they converted on 17 opportunities from beyond the arc. Raul Neto had 22 to lead the Jazz.

Russell had knee surgery on Friday and there is no timetable for his return. He did, however, tweet his support out for his team during the game.

Heat 91 (7-8), Wizards 88 (9-6)

The Heat held the Wizards to just 29 first-half points but had to fend them off down the stretch to pull out the win on the road. Hassan Whiteside had 22 points and 16 rebounds, and hit a critical three in the final minute. Down 90-88, Washington’s Bradley Beal missed what would have been the game-tying shot. Miami hit a free throw on the other end to provide the final margin. James Johnson helped out Whiteside with 20 points of his own, while Beal had 26-and-10 to lead the Wizards. The Heat held John Wall to just eight points on 3-12 shooting, though he did manage eight assists.

Cavaliers 118 (9-7), Clippers 113 (5-9) (OT)

The Cavs are slowly putting their early season struggles out of everyone’s mind. On Friday, it took five extra minutes, but LeBron James (who else?) scored 39 points to go with 14 rebounds to lift Cleveland. Kevin Love hit a pair of threes in overtime and scored 25 of his own. Blake Griffin had 23 to lead the Clippers in the loss. LA has now lost seven in a row.

The King does what he wants (via @cavs) pic.twitter.com/egdruHmsfi — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) November 18, 2017

Bulls 123 (3-10), Hornets 120 (5-9)

When Kemba Walker goes off for 47 points, the Hornets have to like their chances, particularly against a team that came into the night at 2-10. But that didn’t account for a 27-point outburst from Justin Holiday and 22 more off the bench from Kris Dunn. The two combined to go 20-31 from the field and 6-9 from three.

Trailing by a point in the final seconds, Walker missed what would have been the game-winning layup. Lauri Markkanen secured the rebounds and made two free throws on the other end. Walker’s heave as time expired didn’t fall and the Bulls escaped.

Timberwolves 111 (10-5), Mavericks 87 (2-14)

The Timberwolves used a 23-2 run in the fourth quarter to thwart any hopes that Dallas would pick up its third win of the year. Minnesota, which had lost five straight games in Dallas, trailed by 12 at halftime but outscored the Mavericks 31-17 in the third quarter to go ahead. Jimmy Butler had 21 points as one of six Minnesota players in double figures. Harrison Barnes had 18 for Dallas.

Kings 86 (4-11), Trail Blazers 82 (8-7)

It wasn’t the prettiest of games, but for the Kings, that didn’t matter. Willie Cauley-Stein had 22-and-10 to lead Sacramento, which snapped a three-game skid. Portland struggled mightily from the field, shooting 37 percent overall and 28 percent from three. The Blazers also committed 17 turnovers. Damian Lillard led all scorers with 29 points. These two will square off again on Saturday night, this time in Portland.

@SacramentoKings first team to 80 wins? — Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) November 18, 2017

Nuggets 146 (9-6), Pelicans 114 (8-8)

Jamal Murray scored 31 points in an offensive outburst for Denver that saw the team score 82 points in the second half. The Nuggets shot 63 percent and went 18-35 from three, as Garry Harris had 22 points and Paul Millsap added 20 more. The Nuggets also dominated the battle on the glass, 48-29. It was all too much for the Pelicans to keep up with, despite a 53 percent shooting effort and 17 points from Anthony Davis.

on a dime pic.twitter.com/3ND5ZnJ1X9 — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) November 18, 2017

Suns 122 (6-11), Lakers 113 (6-10)

Devin Booker scored 33 points and made six threes as Phoenix earned its sixth victory with a win at Staples Center. The Suns benefited from 19 Lakers turnovers, and withstood 30 points and 10 rebounds from rookie Kyle Kuzma. Alex Len had 17 points and 18 rebounds off the bench for the Suns. The Lakers have now lost five out of their last six games.