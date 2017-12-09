Pacers 106 (15-11), Cavaliers 102 (8-8)

Victor Oladipo has been on a tear lately, and that continued Friday as the Pacers stopped the Cavaliers’ franchise-record-tying 13-game winning streak. Oladipo had 33 points, hit six threes, and had eight rebounds and five assists. He also hit a dagger with a minute to go:

With that, the Cavs suffered their first loss in almost a month, despite 29 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists from LeBron James.

Bulls 119 (4-20), Hornets 111 (9-15) (OT)

Fans in Charlotte were treated to a thriller, though the home team ultimately fell in overtime. Neither the Bulls nor the Hornets ever led by more than eight in a game that featured 20 ties and 17 lead changes. Chicago went on an 8-0 run in the fourth quarter to force overtime, where the Bulls took over. Lauri Markkanen scored five in the extra session and a team-high 24 overall. Dwight Howard had 25 points and 20 boards for the Hornets.

Warriors 102 (21-6), Pistons 98 (14-11)

Without Steph Curry, Kevin Durant has (somehow) taken it to another level. KD had 36 in this one, two days after dropping 35 on Charlotte, to go with 10 rebounds, seven assists, and five blocks. Nine of his points came in the fourth quarter as the Warriors held off a late Detroit rally. Avery Bradley had 25 points to lead the Pistons.

Nuggets 103 (14-11), Magic 89 (11-16)

After scoring only 14 points in the first quarter, Denver broke out, out-scoring the Magic 35-23 in the second and cruising from there. More than half of the Nuggets’ points came from their bench, including a team-high 20 from Kenneth Faried. Jonathon Simmons and Nikola Vucevic each had 21 to lead the Magic, who have not won consecutive games since early November.

Raptors 116 (16-7), Grizzlies 107 (8-17)

The Raptors used a 9-0 run midway through the fourth quarter to gain some separation and pull away with the victory. DeMar DeRozan scored 26 points to go with seven rebounds and six assists to lead Toronto, while Serge Ibaka scored 21 more on 4-5 shooting from three. Tyreke Evans led the Grizzlies with 27 points.

Bucks 109 (14-10), Mavericks 102 (7-19)

Khris Middleton took over late and Giannis Antetokounmpo electrified the home crowd as the Bucks outlasted the Mavericks. Milwaukee trailed by 11 in the third quarter but hung close, and Middleton scored 12 of his 31 points in the final five minutes to lift the Bucks to victory. Giannis had 27 of his own, while Wesley Matthews had 29 on 5-7 shooting from three to lead the Mavs.

Kings 116 (8-17), Pelicans 109 (13-13) (OT)

One of the more quietly entertaining games of the night featured two bigs at the top of their game and a late comeback. DeMarcus Cousins and the Pelicans seemed to be in control, up by nine with just over three minutes left in regulation. Then, Buddy Hield scored eight to lead a late Kings charge to force overtime. Zach Randolph hit a pair of threes to open OT and the Kings never looked back. Cousins had 38 points and 11 rebounds for New Orleans, while Randolph had 35 points, 13 boards, and one priceless line.

Spurs 105 (17-8), Celtics 102 (22-4)

Manu Ginobili hit a three with five seconds to go and Kyrie Irving‘s attempt to answer rimmed out as time expired, giving the Spurs a thrilling win at home. Irving led all scorers with 36 points and Jayson Tatum had 20 more. LaMarcus Aldridge had 27 and 10 for the Spurs as one of five San Antonio players to score in double figures.