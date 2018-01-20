Suns 108 (17-29), Nuggets 100 (23-23)

It was a game to tune in for if you’re a member of Big Blue Nation as Kentucky alumni Devin Booker and Jamal Murray each dropped 30 points. Booker’s Suns received a boost from T.J. Warren’s 25-point night and Josh Jackson’s 16 off the bench en route to the victory.

AGAIN❗️ WE GOT A JAMAL MURRAY MIXTAPE 🎥 GAME ON OUR HANDS 👀👀👀 (via @nuggets) pic.twitter.com/DDk4Irer4V — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) January 20, 2018

Raptors 86 (31-13), Spurs 83 (30-17)

The Spurs were without Kawhi Leonard and Manu Ginobli, but were still able to slow down the tempo against the red-hot Raptors; however, it wasn’t enough as Toronto’s dynamic backcourt duo of DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry combined for 45 points. LaMarcus Aldridge scored 17 points and grabbed 14 boards for the Spurs.

Sam Mitchell during the Raptors’ pregame: “Is it time to start think of DeMar as a future Hall of Famer? We need to start talking about that … when you look at what’s he’s done in Toronto—unbelievable.” pic.twitter.com/PMgg3x3nxh — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) January 20, 2018

LaMarcus Aldridge just joined LeBron James as one of only two players to score 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ points in each of the past 11 seasons. pic.twitter.com/0THFfgXRRv — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) January 20, 2018

Nets 101 (17-29), Heat 95 (26-19)

D’Angelo Russell made his triumphant return to the Nets’ lineup and received a standing ovation when he checked in. Russell was only able to muster up one point in limited minutes, but his team was able to take a hard-earned dub as Spencer Dinwiddie, Joe Harris and Caris LeVert hit clutch shots in the fourth quarter. DeMarre Carroll led the way with 26 points.

Hassan Whiteside dominated inside for the Heat, racking up 22 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks.

Wizards 122 (26-20), Pistons 112 (22-22)

John Wall scored all 16 of his points in the second half en route to a double-double. Kelly Oubre Jr. and Bradley Beal each scored 26 points–a career-high for Oubre Jr. The Pistons came out strong, but a 45-point third quarter for the Wizards proved to be the difference despite a 14-point, 21-rebound, 8-assist, 2-steal, 2-block night for Pistons big man Andre Drummond.

Wall ➡️ Beal, the Capital City Dynamic Duo, connects on the OOP! 🤞🏽🤞🏽🤞🏽 (via @nba) pic.twitter.com/RxCjBHSL7K — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) January 20, 2018

Career-high 2️⃣6️⃣ for Wave Papi 🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊 pic.twitter.com/gwg9CYRIcX — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) January 20, 2018

Grizzlies 106 (16-28), Kings 88 (13-32)

It was an emotional return home for Zach Randolph, who was received with open arms by the fans in Memphis. The young studs were the stars of the game, though, as Dillon Brooks led the Grizzlies with 22 points and De’Aaron Fox led the Kings with 16.

Vince Carter also made his return to Memphis and scored 15 points on 5-for-6 shooting from behind the arc.

Home 🏠 is where the heart ♥️ is. Zach Randolph is a Memphian for life. pic.twitter.com/b8Fx2pBkOX — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) January 20, 2018

Knicks 117 (21-25), Jazz 115 (18-27)

Tim Hardaway Jr. was unstoppable in Salt Lake City as he led all players with 31 points on 11-for-17 shooting from the field. Kristaps Porzingis and Courtney Lee both chipped in 18 points and held it down on defense–Porzingis had three blocks and Lee helped frustrate rookie phenom Donovan Mitchell into a 7-for-21 shooting night.

Rudy Gobert notched 23 points and 15 rebounds in his return to action.

The 〽️ichigan boys put on a show in Salt Lake City. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/5QkfSkPop1 — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) January 20, 2018

Lakers 99 (16-29), Pacers 86 (24-22)

The Lakers picked up their first win of the year without Lonzo Ball in the lineup as the Pacers were unable to get any rhythm going on offense outside of a few highlight reel plays by Victor Oladipo, who scored 25.

Jordan Clarkson scored a career-high 33 points and also recorded seven assists and rebounds.

🔥 H I C K O R Y 🔥 pic.twitter.com/dzdxTeNkvr — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) January 20, 2018