76ers 115 (23-21), Bulls 101 (18-30)

Ben Simmons‘ triple-double (19 points, 17 rebounds, 14 assists) was more than enough to lead the Sixers past the Bulls. He set the tone early, nearly getting getting there before halftime. Dario Saric had 21 and Joel Embiid had 22 to help him out. Philly has now won seven of its last 10. Bobby Portis scored 22 for the Bulls.

Pelicans 101 (26-21), Hornets 96 (19-27)

Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday each scored 19 points as the Pelicans held off the Hornets. Holiday gave New Orleans the lead for good on a layup with 2:16 to go, then scored again on the ensuing possession. Nicolas Batum hit a three to pull Charlotte to within one, but that was the Hornets’ last field goal of the game, as the Pelicans extended their lead at the line. Dwight Howard had 22 points and 16 rebounds to lead Charlotte, and Kemba Walker had 20 points and seven assists.

Jazz 98 (20-28), Pistons 95 (22-24) (OT)

Joe Ingles’ layup in the final seconds of regulation tied the game, erasing a nine-point deficit for the Jazz late in the fourth quarter. The Jazz then led by as many as seven in overtime and held on to hand the Pistons their sixth-straight loss. Andre Drummond posted 30 points and 24 rebounds as he continues to try and show why he deserved an All-Star nod. Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell each scored 15 to lead Utah.

Pacers 116 (26-22), Suns 101 (17-31)

The Pacers built a 38-point lead in the third quarter and blew out the Suns in a game that was not as close as the final score indicated. Thaddeus Young led the way with 22 points and Victor Oladipo had 21 points and nine assists. Josh Jackson scored 20 for Phoenix and Greg Monroe had a double-double with 16 points and 17 rebounds.

Raptors 108 (32-14), Hawks 93 (14-33)

Toronto led by 18 at the half and never relinquished the lead as the Raptors earned their 32nd win of the year. Fred VanVleet had 19 points, seven rebounds, and five assists, while Jonas Valanciunas had a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Dennis Schroder led Atlanta with 20 points as one of only three Hawks in double figures.

Rockets 104 (34-12), Mavericks 97 (16-32)

The Rockets won their sixth straight game over the Mavericks and their seventh out of eight overall behind 25 points and 13 assists from James Harden. Harden, Trevor Ariza, and Eric Gordon combined to hit 15 threes on a night in which Houston attempted 51 from long range. For Dallas, Wesley Matthews went 7-14 from three and scored a team-high 29 points.

Spurs 108 (32-18), Grizzlies 85 (17-30)

Each team was buoyed by a Gasol in this one. With LaMarcus Aldridge resting, Pau Gasol just missed a triple-double (14 points, 15 rebounds, nine assists) and was one of eight Spurs in double-figures. San Antonio forced 17 Memphis turnovers and kept the Grizzlies to just 2-11 shooting from three. Marc Gasol‘s 18 points were a team-high.

Trail Blazers 123 (26-22), Timberwolves 114 (31-19)

Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum combined for 59 points to lead Portland over Minnesota. Lillard scored his 31 on 6-11 three-point shooting. The Blazers shot 55 percent from three for the game. Andrew Wiggins scored 24 for Minnesota.

Celtics 113 (35-14), Clippers 102 (23-24)

Kyrie Irving scored 20 points and Jayson Tatum had 18 as the Celtics snapped a four-game losing streak. Boston also went 21-22 from the line in the game. Blake Griffin had 23 to lead all scorers.