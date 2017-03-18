Wizards 112 (42-26), Bulls 107 (32-37)

John Wall became the first Wizard to drop 20 assists since February, 1998. It’s his career-high and he also scored 14 points. Bradley Beal put in 24 as well. Chicago rallied from being down 19 and eventually had a chance to tie it, but a well-guarded Jimmy Butler missed a 3-pointer from the wing with 3.9 seconds left.

John Wall's got 12 assists at halftime. Maestro out there. pic.twitter.com/hyOmuzJqrz — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 18, 2017

Sixers 116 (25-43), Mavs 74 (29-39)

The Mavs scored 51 points through the final three quarters. The Sixers on the other hand, couldn’t stop getting buckets. They shot 52% from the floor, made 12 three’s and were 20-23 from the foul line. They had 55 rebounds compared to 34 for Dallas, had 32 assists on 42 field goals, led by 43, and had seven players in double-figures, led by Justin Anderson’s 19 points.

Celtics 98 (44-25), Nets 95 (13-55)

Like they’ve done all season, the Nets hung around until they missed two three-pointers in the final 9 seconds. Jae Crowder was giving the Nets fits. He had 24 and 12 rebounds, making up for the resting Isaiah Thomas. There were eight lead changes and eight ties in this one.

Raptors 87 (40-29), Pistons 75 (33-36)

The Raptors trailed the Pistons 72-63 with 9:13 to play, but finished the game with a 24-3 run. Serge Ibaka had 17 points and 8 rebounds, while DeMar DeRozan added 14 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists. Reggie Jackson scored 20 for Detroit and Andre Drummond had 22 rebounds and 8 points. Both teams shot in the 30% range for the whole game.

Pelicans 128 (28-41), Rockets 112 (47-22)

Solomon Hill gave Houston buckets tonight. He went off for a career-best 30 points on 8-13 shooting, also getting 6 rebounds and 7 assists. He filled in for DeMarcus Cousins, who’s dealing with sore ribs and a banged up knee. Anthony Davis scored 24 to go along with his 15 ‘bounds and Jrue Holiday put in 19. The Pels jumped out to a 36-23 first quarter and led for the rest of the game. James Harden got his 18th triple-double, recording 41 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists.

Heat 123 (34-35), Wolves 105 (28-40)

Hassan Whiteside scored 23 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, Tyler Johnson scored 23 off the bench and Goran Dragic put up 19 points and 10 assists. The Heat shot a season-best 59 percent, led by Whiteside going 10-11 from the floor. They led for the whole game, maintaining a 20-point lead for most of it. Minnesota was 2-12 from distance.

Magic 109 (25-45), Suns 103 (22-47)

The Magic were able to hold off the Suns, who came back from trailing by 14 in the first half. Evan Fournier had 25 points, backed up by 18 points and 17 rebounds from Nik Vucevic. Elfrid Payton had 10 points and 11 assists, too. Orlando got it down on the defensive end, clamping down to hold the upstart Suns to 2-14 shooting from three-point range.

Bucks 107 (34-34), Lakers 103 (20-49)

Greg Monroe and D’Angelo Russell and Nick Young were ejected with 36 seconds left in the third quarter after a scuffle started by Malcolm Brogdon’s hard foul on Young, who shoved back. Monroe then shoved Young, and Russell shoved Monroe. After that, Khris Middleton scored 14 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter. Before he fouled out in the closing seconds of the fourth, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 26 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists. The Bucks have won eight of their last nine games.