Warriors 120, Spurs 108 (Warriors lead series 3-0)

The Warriors made their run in the second quarter, connecting on 65% of their shots while holding the Spurs to 38% shooting and outscoring the home team 35-22 in those 12 minutes.

Kevin Durant woke up for 19 points in the third quarter, including a stretch where he scored 13 consecutive. He finished with 33 and 10 rebounds, Stephen Curry had 21 points, 6 steals, 5 rebounds and 3 assists and the Dubs got a big lift from JaVale McGee, who had 16 points. Klay Thompson added 17 points and Draymond Green had 10 points, 7 boards and 7 helpers.

This man is seven feet tall, crossing people over, hitting four-point plays like a point guard. Ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/rUrlUVbFql — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) May 21, 2017

Nah, Draymond did him dirty with this crossover 😂 pic.twitter.com/WPF8Pf7Nu7 — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) May 21, 2017

Manu Ginobili scored 21 points in just 18 minutes to lead the Spurs. LaMarcus Aldridge shot 7-17 for his 18 points. Already without Kawhi Leonard and Tony Parker, David Lee left the game early with a left leg injury.

Teams facing 0-3 deficits on 0-125 in NBA history. Game 4 is Monday at 9 EST.