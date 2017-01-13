Nuggets 140 (15-23), Pacers 112 (20-19)

Futbol players, singers and actors lined the baselines and sidelines at the O2 Arena for the NBA’s fifth consecutive year of holding a regular season game in London. Paul George debuted the PG1, but not even the flashy sneaker could slow down Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets.

Jokic led a freight-train-paced offensive attack, finishing with 22 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assists, while entertaining the crowd with several beautiful passes. Wilson Chandler added 21 points, Danilo Gallinari had 18, Gary Harris had 16 and Kenneth Faried came off the bench for 15. Denver scored a combined 76 points in the second and third quarters. They shot 56% for the game, made 15 three-pointers, went 21-23 from the foul line and had 37 assists. George shot only 2-12, scoring 10 points.

Pelicans 104 (16-24), Nets 95 (8-30)

Tyreke Evans blitzed the Nets for 29 points in his best game of the season. He was back to his old ways of cracking ankles and bullying his way to the rim. Behind Evans, the Pelicans finished this game on a 15-3 run. They outscored the Nets 31-16 in the fourth. Terrence Jones had 24 points and 12 rebounds in the absence of Anthony Davis (bruised left hip).

Brooklyn hasn’t won at all in 2017, dropping their last eight games.

Knicks 104 (18-22), Bulls 89 (19-21)

Derrick Rose continued his outstanding play for the second straight game. After scoring 25 against the Sixers, he had 17 points and a few vintage takes to the rim. Carmelo Anthony had 23 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists and Mindaugas Kuzminskas had 19 off the bench. Though the Knicks were without Kristaps Porzingis because of a right Achilles problem, the Bulls desperately missed Jimmy Butler and Nikola Mirotic. Butler missed his second straight because of the flu, and Niko was also out to deal with illness. Dwyane Wade had 22, but the Bulls didn’t have enough to overcome their third straight loss.

Spurs 134 (31-8), Lakers 94 (15-28)

San Antonio led by as much as 42, they never trailed and Kawhi Leonard scored 31 points in 26 minutes. The Spurs shot 49-81 for the game. The Lakers got outrebounded by 17 and shot just 40%. The 40-point difference is the most the Spurs have ever beaten the Lakers by.

Mavs 113 (12-27), Suns 108 (12-27)

In an effort to get the Suns a comeback victory, Devin Booker exploded for 28 points in the fourth quarter. Young D. Book shot 14-20 and 6-7 from outside, ending up with 39. It’s his fifth 30-point game of the season and it ties the career-high he set back in November. He hit a three-pointer to get Phoenix within 4 with 13 seconds, but the Mavs hung on with free throws.

Deron Williams had 23 points and 15 assists and Harrison Barnes had 22 points.

Warriors 127 (34-6), Pistons 107 (18-23)

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant combined for 72 points, using a big 41-point third quarter to create the separation they needed to win their third consecutive game. Draymond Green had 2 points, 13 assists and 9 rebounds, while Durant chipped in 9 dimes. The Pistons were just 6-28 from three-point range, while the Dubs were 15-29.