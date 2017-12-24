Sixers 86 (14-18), Raptors 102 (23-8)

Something has gotten into DeMar DeRozan. Over his past three games, he’s taken 6.7 threes and connected on 65 percent of them.

Deebo finished with an easy 29 points as the Raptors won their sixth in a row.

Bucks 106 (17-14), Hornets 111 (12-21)

Charlotte exacted revenge against Milwaukee on the second night of a home-and-home. They battled all the way back from an 18-point third quarter deficit to take the lead with 3:49 left.

Dwight Howard (21 and 16) led the way Hornets, who got to the line 40 times.

Nets 119 (12-20), Pacers 123 (19-14) (OT)

After falling down by 19 in the second quarter, Indiana turned things around in the second half.

Led by Victor Oladipo (38 points), the Pacers got out in transition and sank 52.2 percent of their shots, including 10-23 from three.

Indy’s offense has been on fire in the last two weeks, averaging 112.4 points/100 possessions (good for fifth in the L).

Magic 103 (11-23), Wizards 130 (18-15)

Just when it seemed as though things couldn’t get worse for the Magic (eight straight losses), they lost arguably their best player with a broken hand.

X-Rays showed a fractured first metacarpal in Nik Vucevic’s left hand and early indications are that he’ll miss 6-8 weeks.

Mavs 107 (9-25), Hawks 112 (8-25)

Atlanta relentlessly attacked the paint, shooting a crazy 23-27 in the restricted area.

After missing a game with an ankle sprain, Dennis Schroder bounced back with a 33-point, 7-assist performance.

Bulls 92 (10-22), Celtics 117 (27-9)

After holding just a 2-point halftime lead, Boston blew open the game with a 38-point third quarter.

The Celtics turned the ball over just 6 times the entire game.

Kyrie Irving had 25 points (9-15 FG) and 7 dimes in just 28 minutes of work.

Pelicans 109 (17-16), Heat 94 (17-16)

New Orleans had just a 1-point lead early in the second half but would build a 14-point cushion heading into the fourth.

The lead ballooned to 24 later in the final quarter, as the Pels shot 53.4 percent as a team.

Boogie Cousins had 16 points (5-7 FG), 8 dimes and 7 boards.

Clippers 112 (13-19), Grizzlies 115 (10-23)

Memphis had the lead for the entire second half, and even had a 16-point lead with 5 minutes to go.

That lead would sink to just 3 points with a minute left, but the Grizzlies managed to hold on.

Tyreke Evans went off for 30 points, 11 assists, 7 boards and 3 steals. Sheesh!

Thunder 103 (18-15), Jazz 89 (15-19)

Thanks to a run late in the third quarter, Oklahoma City was able to break open a double-digit lead and they never looked back.

Russell Westbrook recorded another triple-double (27, 10 and 10) as the Thunder won their fourth straight.

After the game, all three of OKC’s stars gave Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell words of encouragement.

It was a rare sight, especially from Russ.

What's Russ telling Donovan Mitchell? 🤔 (via IG/houseofhighlights) pic.twitter.com/FPqABSzEeR — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) December 24, 2017

Nuggets 96 (18-15), Warriors 81 (26-7)

Denver managed to snap Golden State’s 11-game win streak by stopping the Warriors in transition and holding them to just 3-27 from three.

Golden State, uncharacteristically, never managed to pull off a run, as the team shot just 38.6 percent on the night.

Nikola Jokic put up 18 points with 9 boards and 4 assists.

Wolves 115 (20-13), Suns 106 (12-23)

Minnesota had a 22-point lead by the second quarter and never trailed, but Phoenix hung around to challenge the Wolves at the end.

Phoenix pushed the pace in transition—something the Wolves have not handled well this season.

But thanks to Jimmy Butler (32 points, 10-19 FG), Minnesota managed to hold on for their third straight W.

Blazers 95 (17-16), Lakers 92 (11-20)

Los Angeles trailed 92-94 with 21 second left. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope got the ball in the left corner, and bricked a three.

Then on the next possession, the Lakers ran a play for KCP—who bricked another trey.

Neither team played great basketball, but Portland was able to eek-out a win even without Damian Lillard (hamstring).

CJ McCollum shot just 7-23 for 17 points, but got a big bucket when it mattered late in the game.

Spurs 108 (23-11), Kings 99 (11-21)

Even with Kawhi Leonard out for rest, the Spurs cruised to a relatively easy win on the road.

San Antonio took a double-digit lead into halftime, and held on to the lead for the entire second half.

LaMarcus Aldridge had 29 points and 10 boards.