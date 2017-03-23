Hornets 109 (32-39), Magic 102 (26-46)

Orlando was outscored by 12 in the final quarter, blowing a five-point lead to start the period.

Kemba Walker had 22 and 7, while Frank Kaminsky and Marco Belinelli scored 18 and points respectively off the bench.

Pacers 100 (36-35), Celtics 109 (46-26)

Boston was able to put the game effectively out of reach with a 39-point third quarter. Who else but Isaiah Thomas led the way with 25 points, 5 dimes, a few of these crowd-pleasing passes:

IT4 with 👀 in the back of his head. pic.twitter.com/FaDMuLxXoa — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 23, 2017

Pistons 95 (34-38), Bulls 117 (34-38)

With all the talk about Russ’ 6-6 shooting night, Jimmy Butler’s 6-6 was understandably overlooked. Buckets added 12 assists, 5 boards, 2 steals and 0 TOs.

Chicago cruised to victory, leading by as much as 25 points in the second half.

Sixers 97 (26-45), Thunder 122 (41-30)

OKC has been the NBA’s hottest team over the past two weeks, outscoring opponents by an average of 11.1 points per 100 possessions.

They’re 6-1 during that span. Russell Westbrook has shot the ball less and gotten more assists during over the past 14 days, and the team is clearly benefitting.

Russ became the only player in NBA history to triple-double without missing a field goal or free throw.

😂 Russ' reaction to his record triple-double. pic.twitter.com/zcAB2srhqS — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 23, 2017

Hawks 100 (37-34), Wizards 104 (43-28)

Sloppy game, no doubt, with a combined 35 TOs and both sides struggling to shoot 40 percent. Hawks guard Dennis Schroder happened to account for 10 of the TOs himself.

Bradley Beal scored 8 of his team-high 28 points in the final six minutes of the fourth.

Bradley Beal got it done for the Wiz tonight. pic.twitter.com/MBaXFo1xfw — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 23, 2017

Cavs 113 (46-24), Nuggets 126 (34-37)

Denver has been scoring at an elite level. Their defense has been sixth-worst in the L over the past two weeks, but the Nuggets’ offense alone has been keeping the team in games.

Tonight was just one of those night where everything was clicking. Denver finished with 53.7/38.5/100 splits and committed just 6 TOs.

Nikola Jokic put up 16, 10 and 7 and took it straight to LeBron early in the fourth quarter.

The Joker backs down LeBron to the paint and scores. 👀 👀 pic.twitter.com/LXE5C7FDO8 — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 23, 2017

Oddly enough, the Nuggets studio host thought it would be a good idea to heckle LeBron James live during the game.

It was an attempt at humor, sure, but to scream at Bron about LaVar Ball from a courtside seat was in bad taste.

A Nuggets' studio host heckled LeBron James live on air. 😑😑 pic.twitter.com/EjfPrCSIyy — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 23, 2017

Bucks 116 (36-35), Kings 98 (27-44)

Giannis Antetokounmpo once again led the way with 32 points, 13 rebounds, 6 assists, and 0 TOs. Milwaukee is 8-2 in their last 10 and the No. 5 seed in the playoffs isn’t out of the question.

Giannis making life difficult for Skal Labissiere. pic.twitter.com/ViwJ11MMrB — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 23, 2017

Sacramento is allowing 113.5 points per 100 possessions over the past two weeks—second worst in the L. Jason Terry, known for keeping it 100, pointed out that the Kings “defensively has zero resistance.”

Jason Terry keepin' it 💯 pic.twitter.com/XACZY0DmZH — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 23, 2017

Knicks 101 (27-44), Jazz 108 (44-28)

The Rudy Gobert game. The 7-2 big man had the craziest stat line of the night, scoring a career-high 35 points (on 13-14 shooting) with 13 rebounds (11 offensive) and 4 blocks.

Don’t think he’s Utah’s most crucial player? Think again.