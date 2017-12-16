Heat 104 (14-14), Hornets 98 (10-18)

Miami nearly blew a 16-point fourth quarter lead, but thanks to a clutch bucket by Dion Waiters with 1:09 left, the Heat were able to come out with the W.

James Johnson once again filled the stat sheet with 11 points, 5 boards, 5 dimes and 3 blocks.

Pistons 104 (16-13), Pacers 98 (16-13)

Detroit finally found some offense, but it came in spurts. After building up a 16-point fourth quarter lead, they watched as Indiana dwindled the deficit to just 2 points with 20 seconds remaining.

Reggie Jackson sank 4 free-throws to end the game, as the Pistons eked out a win.

Blazers 95 (15-13), Magic 88 (11-19)

Both teams struggled to score in this game, but Portland struggled a bit less.

After enduring five straight losses, the Blazers have won the first two of the their four-game road trip.

Dame Lillard led the way with 21 points and 4 dimes.

Thunder 119 (14-14), Sixers 117 (14-14) (3OT)

What a game. Three overtimes. Four players logging more than 50 minutes.

Each team gave everything they had, but Russell Westbrook was the only player who found an extra gear late in the game.

Russ knew 3OT was WINNING TIME 😤 pic.twitter.com/qNtcE09QZJ — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) December 16, 2017

Westbrook finished with 27 points (14 in extra periods), 18 boards and 15 assists and had a clear message for Joel Embiid after the game.

“Go home!” Russ shouted as he waved goodbye to the Sixers big man.

Russ says goodbye to Embiid 👋 pic.twitter.com/KoUXpkQRb8 — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) December 16, 2017

Westbrook was returning the favor to Embiid, who had waived to Steven Adams after he fouled out.

Speaking to reporters, Embiid was asked about Westbrook. “The dude shot like 10-33. I wish I would have shot 33 times,” he said.

Joel Embiid on Russell Westbrook… “The dude shot like 10-33. I wish I would have shot 33 times.” (via @ZachGelb) pic.twitter.com/gYSPbkAZEy — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) December 16, 2017

Clippers 91 (11-16), Wizards 100 (16-13)

Over the past two weeks, Washington has really stepped it up defensively, and the effort showed against L.A.

The Clippers committed 21 TOs and shot 38.8 percent on the night.

Washington saw an 11-point fourth quarter lead quickly become nothing, but they were able to counter with a run of their own at the end.

Bradley Beal had 20 points, 11 boards and 4 dimes to lead the Wizards.

Jazz 107 (14-15), Celtics 95 (24-7)

Utah lost Rudy Gobert (knee) and Derrick Favors (eye), but still managed to outplay Boston in virtually every facet of the game.

Ricky Rubio had 22 points on 10-15 FG, while Donovan Mitchell added 17 and 9 dimes.

Nets 87 (11-17), Raptors 120 (19-8)

Jahlil Okafor and Nik Stauskas made their Nets debuts, but that was about the only thing noteworthy from Brooklyn this game.

Toronto has still only lost once at home this year, and they had absolutely no problem dismantling the Nets tonight.

Kyle Lowry had a 10-point, 12-assist, 10-rebound triple-double in 31 minutes of work. DeMar DeRozan finished with 31 points on 14-19 FGs.

Deebo makes scoring on 3 defenders look so easy 🙌🏽 (via @Raptors) pic.twitter.com/hkIX7WkxEd — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) December 16, 2017

Hawks 94 (6-23), Grizzlies 96 (9-20)

After leading for most of the game, the Hawks went cold in the final two minutes.

Tyreke Evans (22 points, 9-15 FG) sank a layup with 1:03 to give the Grizzlies their just second win in their last 17 games.

Bulls 115 (8-20), Bucks 109 (15-12)

Somehow, some way, the Bulls have the League’s third-longest active win streak at 5 games.

They’ve done it primarily by dominating the boards and committing fewer TOs.

Bobby Portis added to his growing case for Sixth Man of the Year with 27 points and 12 boards off the bench.

Pelicans 111 (15-15), Nuggets 117 (16-13) (OT)

Denver got a whopping 57 points from their bench, led by none other than Trey Lyles (19 points, 7 boards, 3 steals).

Nikola Jokic returned after a 7-game absence to score 13 points with 11 boards and 4 dimes in 22 minutes off the bench.

Will Barton (19 points)—who also came off the bench—hit a dagger three in overtime to seal the deal.

Spurs 109 (19-10), Rockets 124 (23-4)

Houston absolutely dominated this game from start to finish. They opened up a 28-point lead by the second quarter and never looked back.

Chris Paul had 28 points, 8 assists, 7 steals (and an uncharacteristic 3 TOs) to lead Houston to their 12th straight win.