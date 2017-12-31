Spurs 79 (25-12), Pistons 93 (20-15)

Detroit had just a three-point lead to start the fourth quarter. By the 3:45 mark, they were up by 19.

Andre Drummond led the way with 14 points, 21 boards, 6 dimes and 3 steals.

Heat 117 (19-17), Magic 111 (12-25)

Miami battled back from an 18-point third quarter deficit, outscoring the Magic by 22 in the second half.

Tyler Johnson scored 22 of his 31 points in the third quarter, and Goran Dragic (25 points, 8 assists) was on fire in the clutch.

The Dragon scored or assisted on 14 straight points in the CLUTCH!🐉 (via @MiamiHEAT) pic.twitter.com/pXh4qVjpkI — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) December 31, 2017

Knicks 105 (18-18), Pelicans 103 (18-18)

New York completely blew a 16-point third quarter lead, only to battle back late in the fourth.

Anthony Davis had a chance to win the game, but his three-point attempt clanged off the rim.

AD had a chance at a game-winner… but couldn't get it to fall. pic.twitter.com/D4dCeLtg6p — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) December 31, 2017

And of course, we should mention this poster:

AD VIOLATED. POSTER OF THE YEAR. pic.twitter.com/lQNfon4k7D — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) December 31, 2017

Blazers 89 (18-17), Hawks 104 (10-26)

Atlanta had just a three-point lead to begin the fourth quarter. By the 3:33 mark, they were up by 19.

Dennis Schroder had 22 points and 8 dimes, and all of a sudden, the Hawks have won three of their last four games.

Cavs 101 (24-12), Jazz 104 (16-21)

After a brutal stretch of losing 10 of their last 12 games, Utah came away with a win on LeBron James’ 33rd birthday.

The Jazz blitzed Cleveland with a 23-3 run to start the second half and narrowly held on to the lead.

Donovan Mitchell (29 points, 6 assists) was huge late in the game, scoring a layup through traffic to give the Jazz a three-point lead with 35 seconds left.

The Cavs head into 2018 losers of 4 of their last 5.

Grizzlies 128 (11-25), Warriors 141 (29-8)

After missing 11 games with a sprained ankle, Stephen Curry was absolutely on fire in his return to the court.

Playing on a minutes limit, Curry finished with 38 points on 13-17 FG.

With the lead secure and the game all but over, Steve Kerr subbed Curry back into the game late in the fourth.

Curry proceed to embarrass Marc Gasol and drain his 10th trey.

Sixers 107 (16-19), Nuggets 102 (19-17)

After losing 10 of their last 12 games, Philly came away with a much-needed road win in the Mile High City.

With Joel Embiid sitting out the first half of a back-to-back, the Sixers overcame a 14-point third-quarter deficit and held on for the win.

Dario Saric led the way with 20 points, 9 boards and 6 assists.