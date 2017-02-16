Spurs 107 (43-13), Magic 79 (21-37)

A good ‘ole fashioned blowout. The Spurs, as we’ve learned, don’t lose to team who shoot under 40 precent for the game.

Orlando could perhaps be the most offensively challenged team in the League, and they played like it. Just 39.5 percent shooting (22.2 percent from three), 15 assists to 17 TOs.

If you weren’t watching the game, we certainly forgive you. But we hope you didn’t miss this pass by Manu Ginobili.

Look at this pass by Manu Ginobili. 👀 pic.twitter.com/hI01dxOgBq — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) February 16, 2017

Pacers 104 (29-27), Cavs 113 (39-16)

Even with no Kevin Love, Cleveland got absolutely whatever they wanted on offense in this game.

The Cavs shot over 46 percent from three and made 18 treys. They had 23 assists to only 8 TOs. And they had LeBron James, who played through an ankle sprain to put up 31 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists.

And this is for those of you who are still in the Valentine’s Day spirit.

😂😂 Uncle Drew got talent. pic.twitter.com/gf2BDeFkw8 — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) February 16, 2017

76ers 108 (21-35), Celtics 116 (37-19)

Boston probably should have lost this game with the way they were playing. The Celtics turned the ball over 24 times and were outrebounded 39-47.

They made up for it by shooting 46.4 percent from three, scoring 62 points in the paint and having Isaiah Thomas (33 points) and Marcus Smart (21 points, 5 boards, 5 dimes, 8 STEALS).

.@Isaiah_Thomas has now scored 20+ points in 40 straight games 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/I1jtvES5vm — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) February 16, 2017

Hornets 85 (24-32), Raptors 90 (33-24)

The shorthanded Raptors were lucky to come away with this win. They shot only 38.1 percent from the field.

But they rallied in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Hornets 32-10 (not a typo) and eked out the win.

Bucks 129 (25-30), Nets 125 (9-47)

In the four games that the Bucks have been without Jabari Parker, Milwaukee has gone 3-1. Granted, they only played one (barely) above-.500 team in the Pacers, but they have to be feeling pretty good heading into the break.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, playing in front of a large Greek contingent in Brooklyn, had another nice game, finishing with 33 points, 9 rebounds and 4 steals.

Mavs 91 (22-34), Pistons 98 (27-30)

Detroit predictably dominated the boards (57-38), but only had 15 assists on 36 field goals. They also only had 6 treys on the night. They were up by 27 at halftime, but saw the lead dwindle to single digits in the fourth quarter.

Jon Leuer had 20 points and 8 rebounds for Detroit.

Pelicans 95 (23-34), Grizzlies 91 (34-24)

New Orleans got a much-needed win to stay in the playoff race. They were outrebounded 38-48 and only had 3 second chance points.

But they kept good care of the ball (just 12 TOs) and 49.3 percent from the field. It also helped that Memphis was ice cold, shooting just 37.1 percent from the field and 18.2 percent from three.

A big fourth-quarter run by Memphis cut an 18-point deficit down to 1, but the Pels held on for the W.

Heat 117 (25-32), Rockets 109 (40-18)

After cranking off 13 straight wins, Miami had dropped their last two games before winning once again on Wednesday.

Behind big nights from Hassan Whiteside (23, 14, 5 blocks) and Dion Waiters (23 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists), Miami led the entire 48 minutes and maintained a double-digit lead through most of the second half.

It's lit on Waiters Island 🏝 pic.twitter.com/xRCmtj5hBZ — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) February 16, 2017

T-Wolves 112 (22-35), Nuggets 99 (25-31)

Andrew Wiggins dropped 41 points on 15-26 shooting less than 24 hours after he dropped 40 against the Cavs on Tuesday.

Wiggins has been on an absolute tear and hasn’t scored under 21 points since January 17. And yes, he managed to dunk on yet another 7-footer.

Andrew Wiggins with the poster on the Joker. 😳 pic.twitter.com/gLA1neAHpt — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) February 16, 2017

Blazers 88 (23-33), Jazz 111 (35-22)

February has not been kind of the Blazers. They’re 1-5 this month and have the NBA third-worst net rating during that span.

Still, they were within 7 with about 9 minutes remaining, but Utah went on a huge run to open up a 28-point lead.

Gordon Hayward had 22 points, 6 rebounds and 7 assists for Utah.

Lakers 101 (19-39), Suns 137 (18-39)

Phoenix completely dominated this one. The Suns had a 66.5 true shooting percentage as a team, outrebounded the Lakers 59-36 and scored 60 points in the paint.

Eric Bledsoe recorded his third triple-double of the year with 25 points (on 14 shots), 10 rebounds and 13 assists.

Knicks 105 (23-34), Thunder 116 (32-25)

It was a tale of two halves. The Knicks built a 17-point lead early on behind Carmelo Anthony’s 19-point first quarter.

OKC came thundering back and took a two-point lead heading into halftime. They never looked back.

Russell Westbrook recorded his 27th triple-double of the season, finishing with 38 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists.

Hawks 84 (32-24), Clippers 99 (35-21)

The Clippers outscored Atlanta 33-18 in the second quarter and never looked back. The Hawks committed 23 TOs and only had 20 assists and shot just 40.5 percent.

Blake Griffin had 17 points, 5 boards and 9 assists for the Clippers.

Kings 86 (24-33), Warriors 109 (47-9)

Draymond lost his cool after getting whistled for a foul in the second quarter. He picked up two quick techs and was ejected.

Draymond Green was ejected after arguing a call in the second quarter. pic.twitter.com/kFdWLju4uN — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) February 16, 2017

The team honestly didn’t need Draymond in the second half.

Golden State scored 42 points (to Sacramento’s 15) in the third quarter, and the rest of the game was garbage time.

Klay Thompson’s sore heel looked just fine, as he had 35 points on 12-18 shooting to lead the Warriors.