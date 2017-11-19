Clippers 87 (5-10), Hornets 102 (6-9)

Charlotte snapped their 6-game losing streak, only to extend the Clippers’ to 8 losses in a row.

The Clippers were down just 83-84, but managed to score only 4 points in the final 5:15.

Kemba Walker had a game-high 26 points with 6 assists.

Jazz 125 (7-10), Magic 85 (8-8)

After losing 7 of their last 8 games, Utah got a much-needed win on the road.

Rodney Hood was incredible off the bench, with 31 points and 7 treys. Derrick Favors also feasted in the blowout—finishing with 25 and 11.

Celtics 110 (15-2), Hawks 99 (3-13)

Boston got its 15th straight win, but they got it the hard way.

The Celtics fell down by 16 in the first quarter, but an early second-quarter run got them back in the game.

Jaylen Brown (27 points, 10-13 FG) continued his revelatory play, and Kyrie Irving (30 points, 10-12 FG) as always, was able to close out the game.

How is Kyrie so casual with it? Sheesh (via @NBATV) pic.twitter.com/OE1k9TfGOy — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) November 19, 2017

Warriors 124 (12-4), Sixers 116 (8-7)

Philly was operating on all cylinders straight out the gate, dominating their way to a 47-28 lead after the first quarter.

The lead was 22 at halftime, but no lead is safe against the Warriors.

Golden State detonated for a 47-point quarter of its own, while holding Philly to just 15 points in the third.

👀 Draymond with the Dubs’ 47th point of the third quarter (via @warriors) pic.twitter.com/8hpnmMEA2m — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) November 19, 2017

Stephen Curry finished the game with 35 points, including 20 in the deciding third quarter.

After the game, Kevin Durant quipped that the Warriors badly wanted to win, especially because they didn’t want Joel Embiid talking trash on twitter afterward.

Durant: “We didn’t want to lose to these guys, especially [Embiid]. “He woulda gone straight to twitter and start talkin’ shit” 😂 (via @anthonyVslater) pic.twitter.com/FXi8ofNNf7 — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) November 19, 2017

“We wanted to win this game really, really bad. After being down by so much, we didn’t want to lose to these guys, especially [Embiid]. “He woulda gone straight to twitter and start talkin’ shit.”

Rockets 105 (13-4), Grizzlies 83 (7-8)

After facing off for the fourth (!!!) time, Memphis and Houston will get a break from each other perhaps until next season.

With Mike Conley sidelined, this game was by far the least competitive of the season series, which ended in a 2-2 tie.

James Harden had a game-high 29 points while Chris Paul dropped 17 in just his second game back.

Bucks 79 (8-7), Mavs 111 (3-14)

Milwaukee suffered their first loss since the Eric Bledsoe trade, and it was an abysmal one at that.

The Bucks shot just 37.8 percent as a team, and got only 13 points from the bench.

Wes Matthews had 22 and 8 assists for the Mavs.

Kings 90 (4-12), Blazers 102 (9-7)

The game was tied halfway through the second quarter, but Portland went on a run to take a 12-point lead into halftime.

The Blazers’ lead ballooned to 22 early in the third quarter, and Portland never looked back.

CJ McCollum finished with a game high 25 points.