Eighteen lead changes. Ten ties. Neither team led by more than 8 points. Game 3 was easily the most competitive of the 2017 NBA Finals.

The Cavs looked in control late in the fourth quarter—leading by 6 with 3:09 left. But then Golden State rallied off 11 straight points to win 118-113—all but sealing the NBA Championship.

Kevin Durant scored seven of those points, including the go-ahead trey to give the Warriors the lead for good.

Paul Pierce, of course, took the opportunity to remind everyone that he said that KD “may be the best player” in the NBA after Game 2.

Truth Hurts #truthjuice 🤷🏿‍♂️🤷🏿‍♂️get over it I told y'all — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) June 8, 2017

In addition to the Truth, NBA players watching the game had plenty to say about Durant’s shot, Kyrie Irving’s finishing ability, and more.

Kyrie layup package 📦 🔥 — Myles Turner (@Original_Turner) June 8, 2017

