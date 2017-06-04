The Golden State Warriors took a commanding 2-0 lead in the 2017 Finals with a 132-113 blowout win on Sunday.

LeBron James once again did everything in his power to propel the Cavs, but Kevin Durant (33 points) and Stephen Curry (32 points) were too much to contain.

Kevin Durant is TOO GOOD. pic.twitter.com/xcOUf7VZ68 — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) June 5, 2017

NBA players watching the game chimed in on Durant and Curry’s place among the all-time great duos, whether Cleveland should shake up their lineup, the fight that broke out in the stands immediately after the game, and more.

Other duos to consider: jordan/pippen, Dame/cj, lbj/DWade, shaq/Kobe, Stockton/Malone, shaq/penny, scalabrine/Paul pierce, etc — Evan Turner (@thekidet) June 5, 2017

Boys was throwing hands huh ??😂😂 #Shhh — Wave Papi (@KELLYOUBREJR) June 5, 2017

