With a 129-120 win in Game 5 on Monday, the Golden State Warriors captured their second championship in a three-year span.

Golden State outscored the Cavs by 15 points in the second quarter and held on to the lead for the rest of the game.

Finals MVP Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry combined to score 73 points, as the Warriors topped up an incredible 16-1 run through the postseason.

NBA players had plenty to say about Durant winning his first title, the scuffle between David West and Tristan Thompson, Draymond Green’s miraculous catch of Klay Thompson and more.

Just freaking let them fight…. — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 13, 2017

