JUNE 4

The Warriors win Game 1 of the Finals in OT as Kyrie Irving fractures his kneecap.

Here’s a what-if for you: In Game 1, in the waning seconds of regulation, LeBron misfired on a game-winning jumper. Shumpert then barely missed an off-balance floater at the buzzer. If either shot falls, Cleveland goes up 1-0—stealing home-court advantage—and Irving doesn’t injure himself in OT. The Cavs won the next two games anyway, even without Kyrie. Would they have won it all had they secured a dramatic Game 1 victory? How would a ’15 Cleveland title have affected the League? We’ll never know…