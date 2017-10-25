The 2017 NCAA basketball season is right around the corner and the usual suspects are once again at the top of the polls.

Thanks to a monster recruiting haul that includes likely pros Marvin Bagley III, Trevon Duval, Wendell Carter, Gary Trent Jr, and Jordan Tucker, mixed in with vets like Grayson Allen, Duke comes in at No. 1 and is looking to win its second title in four seasons.

With the return of Miles Bridges and the addition of freshman big man Jaren Jackson Jr, Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans should be able to match up with any team in the country and could make a Final Four run.

Thanks to the firing of Louisville coach Rick Pitino, the Cardinals dropped from No. 5 in our original print rankings to No. 8.

Thanks to the firing of Louisville coach Rick Pitino, the Cardinals dropped from No. 5 in our original print rankings to No. 8.

