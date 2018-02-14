In 2018, DTG (Dominate The Game), which is the AAU and high school arm of AND1, is slated to host regional tournaments in Illinois, Arizona, Texas, Indiana, Georgia, Kentucky, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Missouri. The spring live session is slated for April 20-22 in Atlanta and the Finals is scheduled for July 7-8 in Chicago. Also in Chicago during the championship week will be the DTG All-American Camp, which will be held on July 6th.



“The goal of our youth grassroots efforts is to introduce our brand to a whole new generation of consumers while staying true to our heritage and building brand loyalty. Also with some of the events being held during the live period, players will potentially get an opportunity to showcase their skills in front of college coaches,” said Dexter Gordon, Brand Director and Director of Grassroots for AND1.

Commissioners:

Cam Jackson- cjackson@and1.com

Braint Mills- Bmills@and1.com