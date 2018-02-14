The Schedule For The 2018 AND1 “Dominate The Game” Circuit Has Been Revealed

by February 14, 2018

In 2018, DTG (Dominate The Game), which is the AAU and high school arm of AND1, is slated to host regional tournaments in Illinois, Arizona, Texas, Indiana, Georgia, Kentucky, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Missouri. The spring live session is slated for April 20-22 in Atlanta and the Finals is scheduled for July 7-8 in Chicago. Also in Chicago during the championship week will be the DTG All-American Camp, which will be held on July 6th.


“The goal of our youth grassroots efforts is to introduce our brand to a whole new generation of consumers while staying true to our heritage and building brand loyalty. Also with some of the events being held during the live period, players will potentially get an opportunity to showcase their skills in front of college coaches,” said Dexter Gordon, Brand Director and Director of Grassroots for AND1.

Commissioners:

Cam Jackson- cjackson@and1.com

Braint Mills- Bmills@and1.com

 
You Might Also Like
Kevin Garnett
Kicks

Kevin Garnett Returns to AND1 as Global Ambassador

6 days ago
AND1 Tai Chi
Kicks

Top 20 Basketball Sneakers of the Past 20 Years: AND1 Tai Chi

6 months ago
Kicks

New Classic

6 months ago
High School

AND1’s Dominate The Game Circuit Session II Recap

9 months ago
High School

WATCH: AND1 Dominate The Game Session 1 Recap

9 months ago
High School

AND1’s The MAC Super 16 Slated for April 8-9

11 months ago

TRENDING