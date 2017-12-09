Game eight of the Ballislife High School Basketball Weekly Showcase pits Pinnacle (AZ) vs. Clark (NV) in the premier game of the Hoophall West at Chaparral High School (Scottsdale, AZ). Pinnacle, which battled Mesa (AZ) last night in a non-league contest at home, has a big task in front of it to upset a deep Clark club currently No. 32 in the FAB 50 National Team Rankings. Marquette-bound Greg Foster Jr. and Jalen Hill, Nevada’s top-rated junior, will look to slow down sensational sophomore Nico Mannion and Pinnacle’s perimeter-oriented club.

The game will be live streamed free on Facebook Watch on Saturday at 9 pm ET/7 pm MT. Log on to facebook.com/BallislifeTV to view the scheduled contest and check Ballislife.com for schedule updates. You can go back and watch replays of any of the BIL HSBB Weekly Showcase Games in their entirety.