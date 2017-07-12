In the case of Jamon Kemp, the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. At the Pangos All West Camp this past weekend, he threw down a windmill dunk reminiscent of his father, NBA legend Shawn Kemp.

At 6-5, Jamon also impressed with slick ball-handling and an ability to find open teammates. The rising junior is coming up on his collegiate decision, and it will be interesting to see where he goes.

Peep his highlights from Pangos above via Ballislife.

