See the 2018 NCAA Tournament Bracket

by March 11, 2018
1,881
Virginia

March Madness is here. The entire bracket was announced on Sunday afternoon, with Virginia, Villanova, Kansas and Xavier receiving the one seeds in this year’s Dance. The Tournament will kick off on Tuesday and Wednesday nights. Tip times and television info will be released at a later date.

Here’s more scheduling info for this year’s tournament:

NCAA 2018

