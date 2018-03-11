See the 2018 NCAA Tournament Bracket

March Madness is here. The entire bracket was announced on Sunday afternoon, with Virginia, Villanova, Kansas and Xavier receiving the one seeds in this year’s Dance. The Tournament will kick off on Tuesday and Wednesday nights. Tip times and television info will be released at a later date.
The Midwest Region. #SelectionSunday pic.twitter.com/QsQTS153FB
— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 11, 2018
The East Region. #SelectionSunday pic.twitter.com/yUCyx7odGL
— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 11, 2018
The South Region. #SelectionSunday pic.twitter.com/Y8vl5PWuFF
— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 11, 2018
The West Region. #SelectionSunday pic.twitter.com/I3GDCvq3tN
— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 11, 2018
Here’s more scheduling info for this year’s tournament: