The University of Maryland, Baltimore County men’s basketball team became the first 16-seed to ever knock off a 1-seed in NCAA Tournament history when it defeated Virginia 74-54 in Charlotte, N.C. Friday night.
There were plenty of on-court heroics, but the @UMBCAthletics Twitter account came in clutch, too. Here are some of our favorite tweets from the night.
First off, UMBC had to set the record straight about its identity:
We are Retrievers
— UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 17, 2018
SHOTS FIRED.
Hi everyone, in case you didn't see, Seth Davis tweeted this one minute into the game pic.twitter.com/vDlrcOtJOn
— UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 17, 2018
Let ’em know!
We won 24 games and a conference title, it's not like we are a YMCA team, dude https://t.co/TNYHHdwNZy
— UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 17, 2018
Applications are bound to increase after this sweet pub:
Second Half about to start, no matter what happens we just want you all to remember……we are conveniently located just outside of Baltimore and have stellar academics
— UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 17, 2018
Academic knowledge confirmed:
The dictionary defines: a large aggregate of people united by common descent, history, culture, or language, inhabiting a particular country or territory……5K is a large amount, dude https://t.co/f0lmPFw64i
— UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 17, 2018
Big day means Mama’s got to know:
BRB callin my mama https://t.co/foAppBNVgm
— UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 17, 2018
Media row food used to be the most hype thing about working a No. 16 vs. No. 1 game:
It's v v loud in here, either cuz they just restocked the hot dogs or because we are up 45-29 with 11:39 to go
— UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 17, 2018
We're up 12 on Virginia with 4:07 left, but more importantly we heard their may be some cookies left in the media dining area, will report back soon
— UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 17, 2018
Chill out and let the IT guys watch; order, people, order:
C'MON GUYS, you crashed our dang website, our IT people wanna watch the game too, please form an orderly line
— UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 17, 2018
And the finale (with a little sass):
PUT SOME RESPECK ON IT! WE HAVE DEFEATED NO.1 OVERALL SEED VIRGINIA 74-54
— UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 17, 2018
Tell @SethDavisHoops, who sharpied in Virginia at tip, that we said “sup” https://t.co/50MmnsJJqX
— UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 17, 2018
Sup, @ESPN pic.twitter.com/ISHem7E57R
— UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 17, 2018