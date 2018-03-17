The Best of UMBC Athletics’ Twitter Performance Friday Night

by March 17, 2018
The University of Maryland, Baltimore County men’s basketball team became the first 16-seed to ever knock off a 1-seed in NCAA Tournament history when it defeated Virginia 74-54 in Charlotte, N.C. Friday night.

There were plenty of on-court heroics, but the @UMBCAthletics Twitter account came in clutch, too. Here are some of our favorite tweets from the night.

First off, UMBC had to set the record straight about its identity:

SHOTS FIRED.

Let ’em know!

Applications are bound to increase after this sweet pub:

Academic knowledge confirmed:

Big day means Mama’s got to know:

Media row food used to be the most hype thing about working a No. 16 vs. No. 1 game:

Chill out and let the IT guys watch; order, people, order:

And the finale (with a little sass):

 

