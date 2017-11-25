Alabama freshman guard Collin Sexton dropped 40 points while playing 3-on-5 in an 84-89 loss to No. 14 Minnesota on Saturday.

The madness began with 13:43 left in the second half, when seven of Alabama’s reserves were ejected for leaving the bench during a fight (starting at 0:13):

A player then fouled out and another left with an injury, forcing Alabama to play over 10 minutes with just three players.

Behind the inspired play of Sexton—a projected 2018 lottery pick—the Crimon Tide actually made a comeback at Barclays Center.

Sexton scored 31 of his game-high 40 points (12-22 FG) in the second half, and added 6 rebounds and 5 assists.

Collin Sexton just moved to #1 on my draft board lol pic.twitter.com/Itu1zf8ZQ6 — Kevin O’Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) November 26, 2017

No. 25 Alabama drops a hard-fought battle to Minnesota in Brooklyn Freshman Collin Sexton turned in a HUGE second half, scoring 3️⃣1️⃣ points to total 4️⃣0️⃣ in the game 👀💪#RollTide#BuckleUp pic.twitter.com/5HaxVAyQ5d — Alabama Men’s Basketball (@AlabamaMBB) November 26, 2017

