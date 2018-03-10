Ayton On Why He Should Be No. 1 Pick: ‘Nobody Has Competitiveness Like Me’

by March 10, 2018
522

Arizona’s DeAndre Ayton is expected to be among the top picks in the 2018 NBA Draft.

On Friday, the 7-1 freshman center from the Bahamas said confidently that he should go No. 1., citing his competitiveness and drive, via USA Today’s Josh Peter:

“Nobody has the competitiveness like me, you know what I’m saying?’’ said Ayton. “I think I’m different from everybody else. That’s about it. Play hard, I play hard everyday. Got a country on my back that I’m representing.’’ 

His comments came after a 32-point, 14-rebound performance in a 78-67 overtime victory over UCLA in the semifinals of the Pac-12 tournament.

