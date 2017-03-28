Once regarded as the top prospect in his class, Harry Giles has gone through his share of bumps over the last few years. Two ACL tears within a three-year period and a knee surgery right before the start of his freshman season at Duke last fall have certainly slowed down the 6-10 forward. Giles averaged just 3.9 points and 3.8 rebounds in 11.5 minutes per game this past season. But anyone that saw him dominate the HS scene knows that the potential and skills set is there. And so with that in mind, Giles ended weeks of speculation on his future on Tuesday afternoon when Duke announced that he would be entering the 2017 NBA Draft.