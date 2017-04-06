Duke’s lethal shooter Luke Kennard is headed to the League. The school announced on Thursday afternoon that the 6-6 shooting guard has decided to go pro. He was Duke’s leading scorer this season, averaging 19.5 points per game while shooting 48.9 percent from the floor and 43.8 percent from behind the arc.
See below for the official statement from Kennard:
“After considerable reflection, prayer and consultation with my family and coaches, I have decided to take the next step in pursuing my basketball dreams by entering the NBA Draft,” Kennard said. “Being a member of the Duke Basketball brotherhood is always going to be special to me. I have nothing but love and respect for everyone in the Duke program. I want to thank my coaches, teammates, the best fans in the game and everyone in Franklin for being by my side every step of this journey. I have a lot of hard work ahead of me, but I’m confident that I’m ready and have a great foundation for success at the NBA level.”
