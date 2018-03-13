Enter The 2018 SLAM Bracket Challenge For A Chance To Win Prizes

It’s that time again. The Big Dance is finally here and we’re hype. Compete in the SLAM 2018 NCAA Bracket Challenge for a chance to take home dope apparel and magazines!

Click here to join the group, via Yahoo. Only one entry per participant.

Prizes are listed below, along with pictures:

1st place: Three SLAM hoodies, two SLAM tees, one copy of the SLAM TOP 100 special issue, one copy of SLAM Presents LEBRON and one copy of SLAM 214 featuring Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins

2nd place: One SLAM hoodie, one SLAM tee, and one copy of the SLAM TOP 100 special issue

3rd place: One SLAM hoodie and one copy of the SLAM TOP 100 special issue

Good luck and enjoy the Madness!

