Little-known fact: Loyola-Chicago isn’t the only team in the Final Four without an NCAA basketball title. In fact, the Ramblers did win a National Championship 55 years ago, when they beat Cincinnati.

That victory and appearance in the Final Four was Loyola’s one and only until it defeated Kentucky last weekend to become the fourth No. 11 seed to get to the Final Four.

Since that big win in 1963, the Ramblers have only qualified for March Madness five times. And until last weekend, they hadn’t advanced past the Sweet 16.

It’s that kind of underdog story, along with three big-time programs advancing, that is helping to drive up prices for the Final Four and the National Championship, set for March 31-April 2 at San Antonio’s Alamodome.

According to data from TicketIQ.com, the average asking price for a Final Four ticket on the secondary market rose $72 between Monday and Tuesday, bringing the price to $1,108, tied for the second most expensive of the decade.

The price matches the cost of a 2015 ticket and is behind only last year, when prices settled at $1,343. Prices are up $800 since Selection Sunday.

FINAL FOUR: Average Price: $1,108, Cheapest Ticket: $277

NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP: Average Price: $619, Cheapest Ticket: $176

No. 11 Loyola-Chicago vs No. 3 Michigan

Both Loyola and Michigan can claim one national title. Though Loyola’s came 55 years ago, the Ramblers shouldn’t be underestimated—after all, they knocked off March Madness regular Kentucky in the South Regional Final to secure a spot in the Final Four.

Among Michigan’s clear advantages is strength of competition. Playing in the Big Ten, the Wolverines played tournament-level competition throughout the season, including No. 2-seed Purdue, who was knocked out in the Sweet 16, while Loyola plays in the Missouri Valley Conference (from which ex-NFL star receiver Jerry Rice hails) and was the only team from the conference to get into the tournament.

Michigan is one of four Big Ten teams that made the tournament.

No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 1 Kansas

No surprise that these two teams got to the Final Four. The Selection Committee made Virginia the overall No. 1 seed, but the Cavaliers got bounced in the first round (by UMBC, the first No. 16 seed ever to win). And No. 1 Xavier didn’t make it past the Round of 32, leaving two teams with a combined five national titles to carry the No. 1 torch.

Both teams pretty much have it all. Villanova has the highest-scoring offense (87 points per game) in the nation, but even ranked No. 29, Kansas isn’t too far behind, scoring an average of 81 ppg. That said, expect this to be a high-scoring affair, but it likely won’t be offense that determines the champion.

Neither team is a defensive machine, but Kansas has, at times struggled on the boards, and if Villanova can exploit that weakness, it would make the path to the title game all the easier.