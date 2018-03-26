Jalen Rose’s Grandma Has A Message For Sister Jean Ahead Of Final Four

by March 26, 2018
229

With No. 3 Michigan set to face No. 11 Loyola-Chicago in the Final Four, Jalen Rose‘s 100-year-old grandmother, Mary Belle Hicks, has a message for Sister Jean, via ESPN‘s Get Up:

Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt is the 98-year-old chaplain for Loyola who has become a national sensation during the NCAA tournament.

A member of the Fab Five, Jalen Rose played for Michigan from 1991-94.

