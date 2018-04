Like father, like son.

On Tuesday night, Jayden Hardaway announced his commitment to the University of Memphis, where he will play for his dad, Penny Hardaway:

Penny was just recently hired to be the head coach at his alma mater.

Jayden, a 6-5 shooting guard, spent this past season at IMG Academy after playing for his father at Memphis East High School.

