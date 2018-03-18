Jordan Poole’s Buzzer-Beater Advances Michigan Past Houston to the Sweet 16

Jordan Poole hadn't scored a single point in the second half before his game-winning 3-pointer
by March 18, 2018
83

Jordan Poole had zero second half points when he pulled up right before the buzzer, but it wasn’t a situation that the freshman was uncomfortable with.

“Jordan does that all the time in practice, he makes buzzer shots all the time,” Michigan coach John Beilein said. “The guy is an overdose of swag … he lives for those shots and that’s what he loves.”

Needless to say, the shot Poole’s been preparing all his life to take dropped as Michigan downed Houston 64-63 and advanced to its 15th Sweet 16 in school history.

Poole finished the night with eight points on 3-for-5 shooting in 11 minutes. Four other Wolverines scored in double-figures: Duncan Robinson (11), Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12), Charles Matthews (11) and Moritz Wagner (12).

Rob Gray, Houston’s hero in the round of 64, scored 23 and grabbed 10 rebounds.

   
