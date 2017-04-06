After two years at Kentucky, Isaiah Briscoe, a former McDonald’s All-American in 2015, is turning pro. He has decided to sign with an agent and therefore is completely closing the door on a potential return to school. The 6-3 guard announced the decision via Twitter, where he thanked program and featured a quote from coach John Calipari. He averaged 12.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game this past season. He currently isn’t listed in most mock drafts for 2017.