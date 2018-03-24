Loyola-Chicago Becomes Fourth 11-Seed to Advance to Final Four

No. 11 Loyola-Chicago needed go-ahead buckets in the closing seconds of its first three games of the NCAA Tournament, but the Ramblers left no doubt they were ready for the big time as they trounced No. 9 Kansas State 78-62 Saturday evening to advance to the Final Four in San Antonio.

Ben Richardson led the way with 23 points, making him the fourth player in as many games to lead the Ramblers in points. Marques Townes dropped 18 in the Sweet 16, Aundre Jackson scored 16 in the round of 32 and Clayton Custer had 14 in the first round.

Loyola-Chicago became just the fourth 11-seed to advance to the Final Four and sixth team ranked lower than eighth to make the Final Four since 1985. The most recent 11-seed to advance to the Final Four was Virginia Commonwealth in 2011.

The last time Loyola-Chicago made the Final Four was in 1963. The result of that appearance? An NCAA National Championship.