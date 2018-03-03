Michael Porter Jr. Targeting Return For SEC Tournament

Missouri freshman Michael Porter Jr., who was recently cleared for all basketball activities, will not take the court for the Tigers’ regular-season finale on Saturday.

Here’s the full statement from Porter Jr., which reveals his “plan” to potentially return for the SEC Tournament, via ESPN‘s Jeff Borzello:

Michael Porter Jr. not playing tonight. pic.twitter.com/weaYREaMbU — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) March 3, 2018

The 6-10 forward has been out with a back injury since Nov. 10 and ESPN reported that a decision as to whether he plays this season will ultimately be made by his parents.

