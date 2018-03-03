Michael Porter Jr. Targeting Return For SEC Tournament

by March 03, 2018
155

Missouri freshman Michael Porter Jr., who was recently cleared for all basketball activities, will not take the court for the Tigers’ regular-season finale on Saturday.

Here’s the full statement from Porter Jr., which reveals his “plan” to potentially return for the SEC Tournament, via ESPN‘s Jeff Borzello:

The 6-10 forward has been out with a back injury since Nov. 10 and ESPN reported that a decision as to whether he plays this season will ultimately be made by his parents.

RELATED
Michael Porter Jr Documentary: Born To Play

 
You Might Also Like
College

Report: Michael Porter Jr.’s Parents To Decide If He Plays This Season

4 days ago
5,096
College

Report: Michael Porter Jr. Has Been Fully Cleared For All Basketball Activities

1 week ago
1,088
College

Michael Porter Jr Says “There’s a Good Chance” He’ll Suit Up For Mizzou This Season

3 weeks ago
1,513
College

Michael Porter Jr Documentary: Born To Play

1 month ago
2,254
College & High School

Respect The Game Episode 76: Duke’s Dominance

3 months ago
44
College

Is Michael Porter Jr The Next Kevin Durant?

3 months ago
199

TRENDING


Most Recent

LeBron James Dropped A Career-High 61 Points On This Date In 2014

3 mins ago
7

DeMar DeRozan Opens Up About Struggles With Mental Health

55 mins ago
557

Brad Stevens On Gordon Hayward: ‘He’s Not Playing This Year’

2 hours ago
191

JR Smith Addresses Soup Incident That Led To Suspension

3 hours ago
1,490

Michael Porter Jr. Targeting Return For SEC Tournament

4 hours ago
155