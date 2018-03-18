Nevada Wolf Pack Completes Huge Comeback Win Against Cincinnati Bearcats

by March 18, 2018
118
Nevada Wolfpack

The Nevada Wolf Pack were down by 22 points before they stormed back into their game late in the second half against the Cincinnati Bearcats. Junior Cody Martin went off for a game-high 25 points. He and the Wolf Pack outscored the Bearcats 43-29 in the second half. They finally took the lead with 9 seconds on the clock when sophomore Josh Hall flipped in a floater.

This upset comes on the heels of the Pack’s major comeback win against the Texas Longhorns. The Pack have advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2004.

You Might Also Like
College

Form Up

1 year ago
11
NBA

NBA Pre-Draft Tour: Deonte Burton Workout

4 years ago
4
College

Nevada Guard Deonte Burton Throws Down Poster Dunk Vs Boise State (VIDEO)

4 years ago
19
College

Nike Unveils N7 Turquoise Uniform Collection (PHOTOS)

4 years ago
6
College

Mountain’s Best

5 years ago
2

TRENDING


Most Recent
Isaiah Thomas

Isaiah Thomas on Returning to Celtics: ‘Anything Can Happen’

1 min ago
1
UMBC Retrievers

UMBC Retrievers Lose in Round of 32

35 mins ago
90
Nevada Wolfpack

Nevada Wolf Pack Completes Huge Comeback Win Against Cincinnati Bearcats

2 hours ago
118
Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler: ‘I Plan On’ Being Back Before Playoffs

4 hours ago
1,453
Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook Gets Fifth Straight Triple-Double

5 hours ago
706