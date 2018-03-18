Nevada Wolf Pack Completes Huge Comeback Win Against Cincinnati Bearcats

The Nevada Wolf Pack were down by 22 points before they stormed back into their game late in the second half against the Cincinnati Bearcats. Junior Cody Martin went off for a game-high 25 points. He and the Wolf Pack outscored the Bearcats 43-29 in the second half. They finally took the lead with 9 seconds on the clock when sophomore Josh Hall flipped in a floater.

NEVADA TAKES THE LEAD!!! After being down 22, @NevadaHoops leads for the first time tonight, 75-73 with 9.1 seconds left!!#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/9tZpwASO1y — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 19, 2018

This upset comes on the heels of the Pack’s major comeback win against the Texas Longhorns. The Pack have advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2004.