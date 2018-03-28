Report: Louisville Agrees To Seven-Year Deal With Chris Mack

Chris Mack will be the new head coach at Louisville, reports Jeff Goodman and Jeff Borzello of ESPN. The former Xavier coach has agreed to a seven-year deal worth about $4 million per year.

In nine seasons with the Musketeers, Mack led the program to the NCAA Tournament eight times. He took to Twitter to thank the Xavier community on Tuesday:

Mack, 48, replaces Rick Pitino, who was terminated “for just cause” back in October after an FBI investigation into fraud and corruption was connected to the Cardinals.

RELATED

UMBC Coach Ryan Odom Agrees In Principle To Stay With The Retrievers