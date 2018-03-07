Report: Michael Porter Jr. Will Play Thursday In SEC Tournament

by March 07, 2018
122

He’s back.

Missouri freshman Michael Porter Jr. will play Thursday in the SEC Tournament, as reported by ESPN‘s Paul Finebaum and confirmed by Tigers head coach Cuonzo Martin:

Porter Jr., a 6-10 forward, has been out with a back injury since Nov. 10.

