Report: Michael Porter Jr. Will Play Thursday In SEC Tournament

He’s back.

Missouri freshman Michael Porter Jr. will play Thursday in the SEC Tournament, as reported by ESPN‘s Paul Finebaum and confirmed by Tigers head coach Cuonzo Martin:

I’m told Michael Porter Jr. will play Thursday in the #SECTourney — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) March 7, 2018

“He said ‘Coach, I want to help the team’…for me it was always Mike’s decision to play or not play.”@CuonzoMartin confirms Michael Porter Jr. will play in the #SECTourney — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) March 7, 2018

Porter Jr., a 6-10 forward, has been out with a back injury since Nov. 10.

