Report: Penny To Become Memphis Head Coach ‘Barring Anything Unforeseen’

With Tubby Smith out, former NBA All-Star Penny Hardaway is set to become the new head coach at the University of Memphis (his alma mater), reports Jon Rothstein of FanRag Sports:
Memphis and Penny Hardaway are currently working out contract details, per a source. Barring anything unforeseen, he’ll be the Tigers’ next head coach.
— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 14, 2018
Hardaway has led powerhouse East High School in Memphis to two straight state titles and runs the successful Nike-affiliated AAU program Team Penny.
