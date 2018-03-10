Report: UConn Parts Ways With Head Coach Kevin Ollie

by March 10, 2018
772

UConn confirmed on Saturday that it has “initiated disciplinary procedures” to terminate head coach Kevin Ollie with causeThe school is currently being investigated by the NCAA for rules violations, although no specifics have been provided.

As Jeff Goodman of ESPN reports, University of Rhode Island’s Dan Hurley is likely to emerge as a candidate to replace Ollie:

Ollie led the Huskies to a national title in 2014, but the program has made the NCAA Tournament just once in the past four years and went 14-18 this season.

UConn's Kevin Ollie On 0-2 Start: "It's a dark time…I feel embarrassed right now."

 
