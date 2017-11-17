Reigning NCAA women’s basketball champion South Carolina has declined Donald Trump‘s invitation to visit the White House.

Well @POTUS invited @GamecockWBB to White House for NCAA celebration tomorrow and they declined — Doug Feinberg (@DougFeinberg) November 17, 2017

On Thursday, coach Dawn Staley said the team is focused on the season ahead. From the AP’s Doug Feinberg:

“We did hear from the White House about attending tomorrow’s event, but we will not be able to attend" — Doug Feinberg (@DougFeinberg) November 17, 2017

"As I’ve been saying since our practices for this season started, all of our focus is on the season ahead."… — Doug Feinberg (@DougFeinberg) November 17, 2017

"The only invitation we are thinking about is to the 2018 NCAA Tournament.” – Dawn Staley — Doug Feinberg (@DougFeinberg) November 17, 2017

Earlier this year, the North Carolina’s men’s basketball team also declined Trump’s invitation for a visit.

RELATED:

Stephen Curry Questions Donald Trump’s Leadership