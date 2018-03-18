Syracuse Upsets Michigan St. with 55-53 Win in Detroit

The number-eleven seeded Syracuse Orange edged out the number-three seeded Michigan State Spartans today in Detroit, advancing to the Sweet 16 for the 23rd time in program history.

Tyus Battle and Oshae Brissett led the way for Cuse. Battle scored 17 points and Brissett added 15. The rest of their teammates helped them hold the Spartans to 26 percent shooting for the game. Cassius Winston scored 15 for the Spartans. He missed a potential game-winner from halfcourt.