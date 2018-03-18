Syracuse Upsets Michigan St. with 55-53 Win in Detroit

by March 18, 2018
99
Syracuse

The number-eleven seeded Syracuse Orange edged out the number-three seeded Michigan State Spartans today in Detroit, advancing to the Sweet 16 for the 23rd time in program history.

Tyus Battle and Oshae Brissett led the way for Cuse. Battle scored 17 points and Brissett added 15. The rest of their teammates helped them hold the Spartans to 26 percent shooting for the game. Cassius Winston scored 15 for the Spartans. He missed a potential game-winner from halfcourt.

  
You Might Also Like
High School

Buddy Boeheim, Son of Syracuse Head Coach, Commits to the Orange

6 months ago
38
athletes institute
High School

Free The North

1 year ago
22
College

Jim Boeheim: Carmelo Anthony ‘Unlikely to Win an NBA Title’

2 years ago
7
College & High School

Next Man Up: Tyus Battle

2 years ago
4
College

Pearl Washington to Have Surgery for a Brain Tumor

3 years ago
3
College & High School

Syracuse Lands Ex Michigan Commit and 5-Star Guard Tyus Battle

3 years ago
1

TRENDING


Most Recent
Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook Gets Fifth Straight Triple-Double

13 mins ago
46
Syracuse

Syracuse Upsets Michigan St. with 55-53 Win in Detroit

31 mins ago
99
DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan, Serge Ibaka and Dwane Casey Get Ejected Against OKC

2 hours ago
2,883
Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo Anthony Moves into 19th on All-Time Scoring List

4 hours ago
973
Rudy Gobert

Rudy Gobert on Tanking: ‘You Don’t Learn How to Win by Losing on Purpose’

5 hours ago
623