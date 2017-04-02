UNC made it interesting, but ultimately held on for a razor-thin victory over Oregon to advance to the NCAA Finals. The thrilling nature of the win- in which the Tar Heels recovered two straight offensive rebounds- ignited a Twitter discourse among NBA athletes.

Haaaaa!!! Yeeeaaaa Booooiii!!! We back to it! #HEELS — Danny Green (@DGreen_14) April 2, 2017

Survive and Advance! We tried to give that one away tho. Joel and Isaiah gotta turn it up Monday! #BringItBackToTheChap — Wayne Ellington (@WayneElli22) April 2, 2017

Coaches nightmare!!! Damn two missed box outs — Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas) April 2, 2017

@TylerEnnis refs can't help you box out on a free throw 🐑🐑 — John Henson (@Johnhenson31) April 2, 2017