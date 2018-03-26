UMBC Coach Ryan Odom Agrees In Principle To Stay With The Retrievers

UMBC coach Ryan Odom has agreed in principle to contract amendments that will keep him with the Retrievers, the team announced on Monday:

“It is with great enthusiasm and pride that we announce Ryan Odom remaining as the leader of our men’s basketball program,” Athletics Director Tim Hall said. “Now, along with us, the nation knows how truly remarkable he is — simply said one of the best head coaches in the country! We are pleased that he will remain on Hilltop Circle and continue to build on the season’s remarkable success.”

According to ESPN‘s Jeff Goodman, Odom talked to Middle Tennessee State, but is ultimately “excited” about his decision to stay put:

UMBC coach Ryan Odom has agreed in principle to contract amendments that will keep him with the Retrievers, school announced. Odom talked to Middle Tennessee State, but opted to remain at UMBC. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) March 26, 2018

UMBC’s Ryan Odom excited about decision to stay with the program. Told ESPN team is headed to the Governor’s house tonight, Orioles will have UMBC Night on April 20 and the school will have huge celebration tomorrow night in the arena since it was spring break last week. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) March 26, 2018

Odom helped the Retrievers become the first No. 16 seed to knock off a No. 1 seed (Virginia) in the NCAA Tournament. Overall, UMBC has gone 46-24 in his two seasons with the program.

