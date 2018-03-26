UMBC Coach Ryan Odom Agrees In Principle To Stay With The Retrievers

by March 26, 2018
169

UMBC coach Ryan Odom has agreed in principle to contract amendments that will keep him with the Retrievers, the team announced on Monday:

“It is with great enthusiasm and pride that we announce Ryan Odom remaining as the leader of our men’s basketball program,” Athletics Director Tim Hall said. “Now, along with us, the nation knows how truly remarkable he is — simply said one of the best head coaches in the country! We are pleased that he will remain on Hilltop Circle and continue to build on the season’s remarkable success.”

According to ESPN‘s Jeff Goodman, Odom talked to Middle Tennessee State, but is ultimately “excited” about his decision to stay put:

Odom helped the Retrievers become the first No. 16 seed to knock off a No. 1 seed (Virginia) in the NCAA Tournament. Overall, UMBC has gone 46-24 in his two seasons with the program.

UMBC Retrievers Lose in Round of 32

 
