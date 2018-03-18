UMBC Retrievers Lose in Round of 32

by March 18, 2018
86
UMBC Retrievers

The UMBC Retrievers made history by being the first-ever number 16 seed to beat a 1 seed. They took down Virginia on Friday night, blowing them out with an 74-54 win to advance to tonight’s matchup against the Kansas State Wildcats.

Tonight’s game was close throughout, with both teams seemingly incapable of making any shots. UMBC shot 29 percent from the field and K-State shot 8 percent from distance. There were a combined 33 turnovers, too.

UMBC trailed by one point with 6 minutes left, following a Jairus Lyles three-pointer. Xavier Sneed then took over for K-State, flying in for two dunks and hitting a baseline jumpshot.

UMBC ran out of gas and couldn’t get any shots to drop. K-State eventually won it by sinking free-throws, putting a bow on the Retrievers’ Cinderella run. Their 2017-18 season wraps up with a 25-11 record.

