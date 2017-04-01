The Zags staved off a 16-0 run from South Carolina to win 77-73, advancing to the NCAA National Championship on Monday. NBA players were abuzz on Twitter following the victory.
My boiiiiii @PKarnowski !!! Poland is so proud of u!!! #mountain
— Marcin Gortat🇵🇱 (@MGortat) April 2, 2017
SPEECHLESS… with so much to say! LETS GO ZAGS!!!!
— Kelly Olynyk (@KellyOlynyk) April 2, 2017
South Carolina – Gonzaga is a great game right now
— Josh Richardson (@J_Rich1) April 2, 2017
— The Needle (@spencerhawes00) April 1, 2017
