Duke Commit R.J. Barrett Wins 2018 HS Naismith Player of the Year Award

Canadian wing R.J. Barrett was named the 2018 HS Naismith Player of the Year on Friday, becoming only the second ever from the North American country to earn the prestigious award after Andrew Wiggins in 2013.

Barrett, a 6-7 small forward, led Montverde Academy to a perfect 31-0 record thus far. Last summer, he led Canada to the gold medal at the 2017 FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup, a run that included an upset victory over Team USA in the semifinals.

